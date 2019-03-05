Letters to the Editor, March 5, 2019

Stephon Clark should have obeyed orders
I’m tired of seeing these types of protests. It’s pretty simple: If you don’t want to get shot by police, then don’t run. Obey the cops; if they say, “Stop,” then stop. If you have nothing to hide and have done nothing wrong then you should be fine.
What if it wasn’t a cell phone and the cops hesitate and then he takes out a cop? Would they still protest? What if this happened to a white guy? Would it even be news?
Farrin Cummins Jr., Modesto
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
The trouble with only refuting Trump’s lies
Re “These letters were just propaganda” (Letters, March 3): The author asked why the editors choose to print letters that contain obvious lies. This form of censorship has no place in the “Letters” section. The correct way to deal with a liar is to give the liar a paternalistic pat on the head, deliver a properly condescending “That’s nice,” and then move on with the meaningful matters of the day.
I believe that the mainstream media are largely responsible for electing Donald Trump. From the outset the media knew Trump was a liar. And from the outset, the media have focused on refuting his lies. The mainstream media have proceeded to provide Trump with a platform of false equivalencies. One of Trump’s lies can feed the refutation storm for a whole week of headlines. And Trump is never satisfied with telling only one lie a week. To this day, the news is skewed by the “Trump filter,” and media continue to be blind to the error.
William Bishop, Modesto
Climate change — for the better
As a lifelong valley resident I have witnessed true climate change, not the stuff made up by all those politicians and grant-receiving scientists who claim that the apocalypse is just 12 years away, if man doesn’t change his ways.
Tule fog is pretty much gone. Sure, there are some days with foggy conditions but even those days are not anything like it was 40 or 50 years ago.
Why is that? What could man do to change the environment so as to cause a 90 percent decrease in tule fog?
This is all anecdotal on my part, but with the change in agricultural crops from field crops to nut trees and the covering of open ditches, this man-made change has been for the better.
I can remember driving in fog so dense you could not even see the front of your car. Driving in those conditions was very dangerous, but we had to go to school or work and carry on our daily lives. I thank the men who caused this climate change. To our agricultural men and women: Keep up the good work.
John Mendosa, Ceres
Comments