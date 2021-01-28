Just how much rain fell in Modesto? Yesterday’s total was an all-time record.

A day after record rainfall in Modesto, a calmer but still wet and windy day is in store for residents Thursday.

A steady, though sometimes very light, rain has fallen since 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Modesto Irrigation District has been able to measure amounts as low as 0.01 inches in all but one hour.

Since midnight Wednesday, 0.19 inches has been recorded. But Wednesday’s rain was a downright downpour, dropping 3.26 inches.

That single-day total is higher than the highest historical average rain total for any entire month in Modesto, according to MID archives. And the utility district confirmed Thursday that 3.26 inches was its heaviest recorded one-day rain in Modesto, with the previous high being 2.72 inches on March 4, 1978.

For the date of Jan. 27, the previous rain record was 1.68 inches, set in 1896, MID spokeswoman Melissa Williams said.

Though it’s been light so far Thursday, the rain isn’t fizzling out quite yet, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Up to half an inch could fall during the day, with an additional quarter inch possible Thursday night, mainly before 10 p.m.

Between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday, there’s a possibility of isolated thunderstorms across the San Joaquin Valley, the weather service warns. They could bring brief heavy rain, small hail and lightning.

Friday, the chance of rain drops to 30%. Showers are possible before 10 a.m., with the day then expected to become mostly sunny.

Winds also should begin to quiet down, the weather service says. Thursday’s south-southeast wind will be 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight, it should be just 5 to 7 mph. That calm wind is expected to be around at least through Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny, the forecast says, and then a chance of showers returns late Sunday and continues through Tuesday night.

The next fully sunny day isn’t expected until Wednesday.

This story will be updated through the morning.