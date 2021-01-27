Storm blows through Stanislaus County, knocks down trees, causes flooding

There was a lot of wind and numerous calls about street flooding and downed trees and limbs that damaged vehicles as a strong storm blew through Stanislaus County over the last 12 hours.

However, as of early Wednesday morning, there were no reports of major structure damage or injuries, according to Modesto-area law enforcement.

The National Weather Service still had a high-wind warning in effect through 8 a.m. this morning as gusts of more than 60 mph and steady winds of up to 40 mph were felt throughout the county Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A weather service list of peak winds over the past 24 hours showed 51 mph in Modesto and 56 in Knights Ferry.

Gusts did the usual things, like carrying off patio umbrellas and knocking down portable basketball hoops. It also apparently was responsible for some more unusual things, as this post on a Turlock Facebook group Wednesday morning suggests: “If you’re missing a trampoline, check the canal off of Taylor road near Walnut Road.”

Nearly an inch of rain fell Wednesday morning, most of it between 2 and 4 a.m., according to the Modesto Irrigation District.

Crews this morning were on the 1600 block of Dallas Street, near Butte Avenue, attending to a downed tree that was blocking the road.

Dallas Street also was flooded. Several drivers went onto the sidewalk and around the tree to get through, while numerous others turned back.

There were several reports of flooding throughout the county.

A few vehicles suffered damage in Waterford, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. The Modesto Police Department reported receiving more than 18 calls of trees down, and several intersections were without traffic lights.

Storm damage in Turlock early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, included the tearing apart of the outdoor dining tent at Red Robin. Patty Guerra pguerra@modbee.com

Live wires prompt Turlock shelter-in-place

In Turlock, police and fire crews got calls about sporadic power failures throughout the city that affected traffic lights and residences.

Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said that at the request of the Fire Department, his department put out a shelter-in-place phone call to about 70 residents in the are of the 3800 block of Ruble when a power pole fell, putting live wires on the ground. More than two hours later, a second call lifted the shelter request.

Officer Thomas Olsen of the California Highway Patrol reported receiving calls about debris but there were no major traffic incidents.

Since midnight, the CHP Modesto office took 19 calls of hazards in roadways, ranging from trees and branches to standing water and downed power lines, he said.

There were 11 vehicle collision calls, Olsen added, none with more than minor injury. “Most appear to be solo vehicle collisions involving a vehicle coming off the roadway,” he said in an email. “This is usually an indicator of unsafe speed regarding the roadway conditions.”

He urged drivers to lower their speed, expect delays and be extremely vigilant for changing roadway conditions. “Drivers should never cross through standing water when the roadway surface cannot be seen,” Olsen said. “And remember, an intersection should be treated as a four-way stop when traffic signals are out.”

The Turlock Irrigation District power failure information page online showed that 232 electrical customers in the Lake Road area of La Grange lost power about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly before 9 a.m., it showed no estimated time power would be restored.

In Delhi, 125 TID customers lost power just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. It’s apparently been restored.

In Hilmar, 46 TID customers lost power at 4 a.m. and are expected to have it back on by 10:30. And 50 customers along Geer Road who lost power at 5:20 a.m. should have it back by 1:30 p.m., TID reported.

The Oakdale Irrigation District also was reporting a power outage.

We will have more on this breaking story throughout the morning.