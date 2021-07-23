Ceres special election candidates face off in debate. Watch them appeal to voters

The three Ceres City Council candidates on Wednesday debated finances and deadlock solutions in a Modesto Bee Editorial Board forum ahead of the Aug. 31 special election.

Moving business owner Jim Casey, child care provider Connie Vasquez and city government manager Laurie Smith discussed how they may change council dynamics as the fifth member.

Since Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit vacated the District 1 seat representing northern Ceres in January, the council has voted 2-2 on issues including filling the vacancy and passing a budget. Whoever wins the all-mail special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term ending in December 2022.

With her 14 years serving as a Ceres planning commissioner and more than 25 years working for the city of Modesto, Smith said she can get up to speed quickly and build consensus. Smith works as the director of Modesto’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department.

“We can see from having three council members with no experience that there are struggles with getting things done,” Smith said. “I can bring experience, stability and professionalism that will help move Ceres forward over the remainder of this term.”

Mayor Javier Lopez and Councilmen Couper Condit and Bret Sliveira are serving their first terms on the council. The latter two are previous planning commission appointees, however.

A Ceres business owner for 26 years, Casey said the city needs a voice from outside the government. After watching the council fail to appoint Smith, Vasquez or two other applicants to the vacant seat in four meetings, Casey said he brings a different and finance-focused perspective. His business background could have helped the council pass a balanced budget last month and eliminate the $1.6 million deficit officials deadlocked over, he said.

“If I was a member of the City Council, I would have went to each department head and said, ‘Hey, let’s work together. Let’s solve this problem,’” Casey said. “The budget needs to be balanced and we need to also be concerned about building the reserves.”

Condit and Councilwoman Linda Ryno voted for staff to bring back a balanced budget at the June 28 council meeting, but Lopez and Sliveira dissented. The council decided to revisit the budget after receiving American Rescue Plan Act funds and passed a continuing resolution allowing the city to pay its bills two days later.

Vasquez, who also has a business perspective from owning Nana’s Lil Tykes Daycare, said the fifth council member will end the deadlock. Her community involvement and desire to improve the city for children sets her apart, she said.

“I believe that everybody is entitled to an opinion, but you still need to work together and come up with an agreement to make things run smoothly,” Vasquez said.

Ceres candidates talk economic development





To bring businesses to Ceres, Vasquez said the city can clean up Hatch Road in particular to make the entry point attractive. Like Casey, Vasquez pointed to the empty Kmart building with landscaping problems near Highway 99 as an issue. The Kmart on Hatch Road closed in January 2019, the Bee previously reported.

Working closer with the Chamber of Commerce and involving real estate can also help economic development, Casey said. The city needs to prove Ceres is a good place to live and do business, he said.

Smith similarly identified property along Highway 99 and the planned Altamont Corridor Express train platform downtown as prime spots to attract businesses. Hiring a full-time economic development manager and a support person can help, Smith said.

All three candidates have lived in Ceres for more than 30 years. Whoever wins the election will help set policy for the city and make budget decisions.

The county is scheduled to begin mailing ballots and voter information guides to District 1 residents on Aug. 2. Residents have until Aug. 16 to register to vote in time for the election, per the Registrar of Voters. District 1 is bordered by Moffett Road to the east, Whitmore Avenue to the south and both Fifth Street and Central Avenue to the west.

Voters must return ballots by Aug. 31. The elected District 1 council member could swear in as soon as Sept. 20.