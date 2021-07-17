‘A community builder’: Ceres dedicates Guillermo Ochoa Park, honoring Latino leader

When they used to pass an empty lot of dirt in Ceres’ Eastgate neighborhood, Kimberly Ochoa said her father told her it would be a park someday and help get students off the streets.

Now she walks her dog every day at Guillermo Ochoa Park, named in honor of her late father. On Thursday, she gave remarks on his legacy for the dedication ceremony.

“People will see this sign for years to come and when they ask ‘Who is Guillermo Ochoa?’ they will know that he is a community builder who was passionate about serving others,” Ochoa said. “It is our hope that this sign will inspire others to do the same.”

About 170 people gathered for the ceremony honoring the city’s first Latino City Council member who served from 2005 to 2011. Ochoa also co-owned Garcia’s Market in Empire, was a member of the Latino Community Roundtable and served as president of the Hispanic Leadership Council, where he mentored youth. He died in 2015 at age 54 of natural causes, The Bee previously reported.

He cared deeply for the city, his family and business, said former Mayor Anthony Cannella, who appointed Ochoa to the council in 2005. The council designated the area as a future park 15 years ago, but did not select a name, said Lisa Mantarro Moore, who also served on the council with Ochoa.

Earlier this year, more than 50 residents requested Ceres name the park on Eastgate Boulevard and Kiwi Drive after Ochoa. The park naming committee, of which Mantarro Moore was a member, recommended the namesake. The council voted for the name in March.

The city opened the newly-constructed park to the public in February, City Manager Tom Westbrook said in an email, after grass did not grow without winter rains. Construction of the park began in August 2020 and crews completed work at the end of November, Westbrook said. The council awarded an about $860,000 contract to construct the park in April 2020.

Park amenities include a volleyball sand court, horseshoe pits, playground equipment and concrete walking paths. But Christian Ochoa, son of the park’s namesake, highlighted the sign.

Displaying a traditional Mexican name represents a growing Latino population and Ceres’s diverse community, he said. Guillermo Ochoa immigrated to Ceres from Michoacán, Mexico, at age nine.

“Thank you so much to the Ochoa family for your dedication to our community and unwavering support of our community every day, just like your dad would do,” said Mantarro Moore, who also represented Assembly Member Adam Gray’s office at the event.