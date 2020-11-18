Two Stanislaus County races tighten after latest election results released

Chris Ricci maintained a slim lead for the Modesto City Council in updated vote counts released Tuesday night.

Milton Richards saw his lead shrink for the Yosemite Community College District board. And one school bond measure remained just shy of passage.

The vast majority of votes have been tallied from the Nov. 3 election, which drew impressive turnout of about 76 percent in Stanislaus County The latest update adds 1,716 ballots, for a total of 214,302.

The county election office is still counting provisional and conventional ballots, where the voters’ status must be verified. The exact number is not known.

Highlights from Tuesday’s update:

Modesto council: Ricci led Janice Keating for the District 3 seat by 213 votes, down from 215 in Friday’s update. Jim Applegate was third. Rosa Escutia-Braaton and David Wright won the other two council seats.

Modesto mayor: Sue Zwahlen and Doug Ridenour have a Feb. 2 runoff because no one in the eight-candidate field came close to topping 50 percent. Rick Countryman is third and Kristi Ah You fourth.

Patterson council: Shivaugn Alves led Shawun Ruth Anderson for the District A seat by 150 votes Tuesday, the same as Friday.

College board: Richards was leading for the Turlock-area seat by 152 votes over Bryan Rogers, down from 173 on Friday. The total includes the tiny part of Area 3 in northern Merced County.

School bonds: The Waterford Unified School District remained just short of the 55 percent needed for a bond measure for campus upgrades. It stood at 54.68% on Tuesday, versus 54.46% on Friday. The Salida Union School District was at 55.95% on Tuesday. The Stanislaus Union and Newman-Crows Landing districts were both around 60 percent.

President: Joe Biden has won support from 49.26% of the county’s voters to 48.43% for Donald Trump. That lead, however, has closed from a more than 5% lead after election night.