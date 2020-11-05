Stanislaus County elections office getting ready to count 75,000 additional ballots

Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Donna Linder points out the ballots that arrived at the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office on Monday in Modesto, Calif. aalfaro@modbee.com

Some local elections have not been decided yet, as the Stanislaus County elections office still has more than 73,000 mail ballots to process and count.

Donna Linder, county registrar of voters, released the figure in a news release Thursday following an unprecedented election conducted in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results in local, state and federal elections thus far are based on 120,436 votes tabulated by the county Registrar of Voters office on Election Day. It means about 40 percent of the ballots haven’t been counted yet.

Linder said the tallies for city council, school board, measures and other elections will be updated Friday evening. Additional updates will come Tuesday and Nov. 13, until the count is completed, she said in an email.

The 73,000 are ballots arrived at the elections office some days before or on Election Day. Election workers were not able to process those ballots for the tallies released Tuesday night.

The county used secure ballot boxes, satellite offices, drive up locations and the Postal Service to collect the flood of ballots in what was primarily a vote-by-mail election.

Linder said in the news release each of the 73,000 ballots must be processed by checking the signature on the envelope, sorting by ballot type and opening and flattening so they’re ready for tabulation. The same process is happening in battleground states across the country as the public awaits the outcome of the nail-biter between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

After those votes are counted, about 1,700 provisional, conditional and miscellaneous ballots also need to be tallied. In addition, state legislation was passed to make voting easier, including a 17-day period for accepting mailed ballots after Election Day.

Only ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 are valid.

