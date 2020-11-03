Three Modesto council races remain tight with thousands of votes left to count

Volunteer poll worker Richard Rodman drops a ballot for a voter at the drive-up ballot drop box at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Candidates running for three Modesto council seats were in close races based on early returns Tuesday night, with many more votes remaining to be counted.

In Council District 1 in northwest Modesto, city planning commissioner Rosa Escutia-Braaton was leading among four candidates with 41 percent of the votes. Jennifer Hidalgo, a field representative for state Sen. Anna Caballero, was in second place with 35 percent of the vote. About 400 votes separated the two among the more than 7,700 votes counted so far.

Former Councilman John Gunderson was in third place with 13.6 percent of the vote, and Amin Vohra, CEO of Advanced College and a planning commissioner, was in fourth place with 10 percent of the vote.

The races in the two other council districts also were tight.

In Council District 3 in central Modesto, events promoter Chris Ricci had a narrow lead over former Councilwoman Janice Keating, while pastor Jim Applegate was in third place.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ricci had 36.4 percent of the vote compared to 35.5 percent for Keating, with less than 100 votes separating them out the more than 8,800 counted so far. Applegate, pastor of vision and preaching at Redeemer Modesto, was in third place with 28 percent of the vote.

Ricci and Keating offered voters stark differences. Ricci is a progressive Democrat who wants Modesto to try all kinds of new approaches to deal with the pandemic as well as the homelessness and affordable housing crises. Keating is a bookkeeper and tax preparer and Republican. She wants the city to gets its fiscal house in order and focus on basics, such as hiring more police officers.

In Council District 6 in northeast Modesto, David Wright, owner of Wright Insurance Agency and former council candidate, was leading among four candidates, with 40.4 percent of the vote. Political newcomer Jessica Gonzalez, an office manager in her family’s auto repair business, was in second place with 35.3 percent.

Hunter Sauls, an Army veteran, college student and employee of his family’s Willey Printing Co., was in third place with 12.2 percent of the vote, and Kelsten Obert, the owner of Knock-Out Landscape Services was in fourth with 12.1 percent

Whoever receives the most votes in a council race wins. A candidate does not need the majority of the vote to be victorious. None of the incumbents in the three districts ran for re-election.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER