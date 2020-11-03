Councilman leads Patterson mayoral race; District A nearly tied in early results

The first round of election results showed a Patterson City Council Member in the lead for mayor and a tight race between District A candidates.

Council Member Dennis McCord garnered 55% of counted votes as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, preliminary results showed, while political newcomer Mark Miles and former mayor David Keller trailed behind with 23 and 22 percent respectively.

For City Council District A, which covers west Patterson, one of the first-time candidates led the other by 18 votes. Shawun Ruth Anderson was ahead of Shivaugn Alves 50.7% to 49.2%, according to the report released an hour after polls closed. Stanislaus County elections officials had yet to count ballots turned in Tuesday.

McCord, Miles and Keller have campaigned to replace Mayor Deborah Novelli, who has held Patterson’s highest elected office since 2016. Novelli did not run for reelection, saying she wanted to focus on her career and family after 10 years on the council.

Property manager Keller, 61, previously served as a Patterson council member from 1998 to 2004 and mayor for the next two years. McCord, 57, is in his sixth year as a council member and works as a teacher at Patterson High School. Miles, 53, is running for public office for the first time this year and is a quality assurance manager for Bronco Winery.

McCord held a virtual election night party on Zoom, while Keller and Miles said they planned to spend the nights with their families. By 9 p.m., election officials had counted about 4,000 total votes in the mayoral race.

The mayor-elect will serve a two year term and the winner of the council race will serve for four years. The District C City Council seat was also up for election this year, but Council Member Dominic Farinha ran unopposed.

Outgoing District A Council Member Joshua Naranjo did not run for a second term. Anderson, 52, has worked as a community partners manager for the Girl Scouts for 23 years while Alves, 39, has worked for the Patterson Joint Unified School District for 15 years both in the classroom and district office.

Preliminary results of mail-in ballots showed 600 votes for Anderson and 582 for Alves.