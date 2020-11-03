Larry Byrd leads challenger Suzy Powell Roos in contest for MID board

MID board member Larry Byrd jfarrow@modbee.com

Larry Byrd was leading the challenger for his Modesto Irrigation District board seat in early returns Tuesday night.

Byrd had 6,291 votes, or 53.6%, to 5,443 votes, or 46.4%, for Suzy Powell Roos. The count includes only mail ballots received before Election Day. They are vying to represent the area from La Grange to east Modesto.

Byrd has held the seat since 2011. He is a cattle rancher and almond grower in the Waterford area and worked in MID water and power operations for 35 years.

Powell Roos was a discus competitor in three Olympics. She now has a walnut farm and a nursery for walnut and almond trees east of Modesto.

The incumbent said during the campaign that MID has gone several years without an electricity rate increase. He also said he has worked to keep fishery releases on the Tuolumne River moderate.

Powell Roos noted that a judge found that MID subsidized irrigators with excess revenue from power customers. She also vowed to be a calming presence on the sometimes contentious board.