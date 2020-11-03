3 incumbents are ahead for YCCD board. Rogers has slim lead for open Turlock seat

Among the candidates running for the Yosemite Community College District are, from top left, Milton Richards and Bryan Rogers in Area 3, Darin Gharat in Area 5 and Leslie Beggs and Lindsey Bird in Area 6.

Three incumbents and newcomer Bryan Rogers led in early returns for the Yosemite Community College District board Tuesday night.

Rogers had a slim lead over Milton Richards for the Turlock-area seat to be vacated by long-time trustee Abe Rojas. Rogers was at 8,517 votes, or 41.41%, based on mail ballots received before Election Day.

Richards had 8,423 votes, or 40.95%. Sharokina Shams drew 3,628 votes, or 17.64%, despite withdrawing from the race after the ballots were printed.

Four of the seven seats were up for election on the board, which governs Modesto Junior College and Columbia College. Rojas has served since 1995 in Area 3.

Incumbent Darin Gharat had 9,603 votes, or 60.2%, in Area 5, including northwest Modesto and the Salida and Ripon areas. Rosalio Rubio drew 6,357 votes, or 39.8.%.

Incumbent Leslie Beggs stood at 11,354 votes, or 52%, in Area 6, which covers much of central and eastern Modesto. Lindsey Bird had 10,493 votes, or 48%.

Incumbent Antonio Aguilar had 8,728 votes, or 65.8%, in Area 7, stretching from downtown Modesto to Keyes. Sarah Ford got 4,547 votes, or 34.3%.