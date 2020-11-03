2 school bond measures appear to be winning, 2 are just short, in Stanislaus County

Waterford High leadership students, center, meet the special education athletes they will be working with during Field Day at the campus on (05-12-17), in Waterford, CA. naustin@modbee.com

Two school bond measures appeared to be winning in Stanislaus County on Tuesday night, but the other two are just short of the required 55%.

The Stanislaus Union and Newman-Crows Landing districts topped the threshold based on most of the mail ballots received before Election Day. Waterford Unified and Salida Union were barely missing.

Details on the proposals, which would increase property taxes for campus improvements:

Measure T in Waterford had 1,063 votes in favor, or 53.8%. It would provide $5.35 million to upgrade classrooms, campus safety and technology.

Measure U in Salida had 2,347 votes in support, or 54.6%. It would raise $9.24 million for classroom upgrades, roof repairs, technology improvements, better fire alarms and other safety measures.

Measure X in Newman-Crows Landing had 1,520 yes votes, or 59.4%. It would raise $25.8 million for upgrades to classrooms, technology and safety.

Measure Y in Stanislaus Union drew 4,683 votes in favor, or 60.8%. It would provide $21.4 million for classroom repairs and retrofits, better student access to the Internet and other technology, and enhanced campus security and communications.

Three of the districts had measures on the March 3 ballot that failed. Stanislaus Union tried again at the same amount. Salida and Newman-Crows Landing downsized their proposals.