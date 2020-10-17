Hundreds gather for pro-Trump rolling rally set to parade through Turlock

Farm equipment and cars waiting to participate in a pro-Trump parade through Turlock, Calif. Oct. 17, 2020. pguerra@modbee.com

Hundreds have gathered in Turlock for a large pro-Donald Trump parade through town Saturday afternoon.

The event, called a “rolling rally,” is in support of the president’s reelection campaign. Participants will travel from the staging area at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds and circle through the downtown area. Then people can take part in the extended portion of the parade through a large swath of Turlock, from Canal Drive to Geer Road, Monte Vista Avenue to Tegner Road and return via Fulkerth Road. The parade was slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Vehicles taking part in the event ranged from cars and trucks to tractors and farm equipment. Many were festooned with Trump flags and banners, including one that read “Farmers for Trump.” The event drew families and others put out lawn chairs to watch for the parade when it passes near downtown.

The Modesto Bee will have more updates on the event later today.