Early Returns: Election Day turnout appears to be up in Modesto

There was a steady flow of voters at one of Modesto’s busiest precincts at the North Modesto Church of God on Sherwood Avenue.
Connie Arnold, who has volunteered at the precinct for 13 years, said generally there are five or six people waiting in line when the polls open at 7 a.m., but this morning there were 19.
This midterm holds more weight, said Jayna Bucklin, because she wants republicans to maintain control of the US House of Representatives.
“I think it is going to make a big difference in the (direction) the United States goes,” she said. “I want to vote because I am concerned with ... what is going on with the economy and immigration.”
Others like Tony and Kelly Nunes were more interested in some of the propositions like Prop 6, which would repeal California’s gas tax.
“We should have a choice to vote; the legislatures snuck that behind our back,” Tony Nunes said.
The couple brought their young granddaughter to inspire her to vote some day and planned to let her fill out a sample ballot.
Ashley Romo, with three of her children in tow, said nothing in particular drove her to the polls Tuesday.
“I just want my voice to be heard,” she said.
The mom of four, who home schools her children, said today was an opportunity for a lesson in civics.
Her 6-year-old son Uriah said he learned, “If you don’t vote; when you try to get something, you might not get it.”
