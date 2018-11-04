What you need to know: A procrastinators guide to voting in Stanislaus County

Tuesday’s election is less than a week away, but don’t fear if you haven’t cast a ballot: Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote and the people and issues on the ballot.
What we’re voting on
Check out Stanislaus County voter guide. It has biographies of candidates for statewide and local office. It also gives candidates detailed positions on issues facing state and federal governments. Enter your address to get started. You can also check the state’s official voter guide at the Secretary of State’s Office, but ours has more info.
The always-popular The Modesto Bee Editorial Board endorsements may help, too. Some use it to vote just as the board recommends. Others use it to vote just the opposite of the recommendations. Either way, it can be helpful.
If you want to learn more about the backgrounds of Supreme Court justices up for confirmation, read here.
Too many props!
Well, there are 11 statewide propositions and a handful of local measures. Not the most ever, but a lot. The Modesto Bee has short videos on each of the state propositions — what they would do, how much they cost, whose for and against them and why.
Keep reading! There are more detailed candidate and proposition stories below.
How can I make sure I’m registered to vote?
First off, don’t ask people at the DMV. It’s not their job to know. Make sure you’re registered by checking the Secretary of State’s website. Here’s what you need to know about voter registration in Stanislaus County.
What to do for governor?
Learn about Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox.
Compare their views of the state:
Gavin Newsom has big, liberal plans for California. So how would he pay for them?
If you think California is too expensive, John Cox says he’s your guy for governor
Who’s telling the truth?
On Proposition 6…
$700 a year? Less than $10 a month? We analyze how much California’s gas tax increase really costs you
Gas tax ad stretches danger of losing transportation funding
Why California business leaders are fighting to save the gas tax increase
Fix California roads without the new gas taxes? Here’s what it would take
On Proposition 10…
Both sides mislead on California rent control initiative
Strict rent control has been banned in California for 20 years. Now voters could resurrect it.
Will rent control kill California housing production? Not necessarily, data show
