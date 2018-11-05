Harder welcomes Newsom to Modesto in final push. Now, voters finally get their say.

Less than 24 hours before Election Day, Josh Harder, the Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District seat, welcomed the man many believe will be California’s next governor.





Gavin Newsom was at Harder campaign headquarters in Modesto on Monday afternoon, attempting to give the Turlock native one last bump in his race against Republican incumbent Jeff Denham.

The day before, Denham welcomed Newsom’s gubernatorial opponent, John Cox, to a public Modesto rally.

Newsom is more than 10 percentage points ahead of Cox in most polls.

“Don’t think for a second the best days are behind us for the Democratic Party,” Newsom said before a packed, energetic room full of Harder supporters and volunteers. “Quite the contrary. ...

“We have got to get Josh into Washington, D.C.”

Harder addressed the crowd first before Newsom stepped to the podium.

The 11th-hour visit put a stamp on what has been, by most accounts, a long and contentious election season.

All the mailers that have been clogging up your mail, and the text messages, and the doorstep visits, have led to Tuesday, when you will have the opportunity to have your say in numerous local, statewide and national races.

Here are some answers to questions you might still have:

Q. Where do I vote?

A. Like so many things, you can find the answer to this one by going online asking the Google. Simply type in “Stanislaus County polling places” and it will offer you a box to type in your address. Do that, and it will tell you where your polling place is. Or you can call the elections office, which in Stanislaus County can be reached at 209-525-5201. Voters also can drop ballots at their local Office of Elections. Or drop them in the mail, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. You can always go to modbee.com, where you can find our “procrastinators guide.”

Q. I haven’t registered to vote. Is it too late?

A. No. Though the deadline to register in California passed last month, you can still register today at the Stanislaus County (or your own county’s) Office of Elections, and cast your ballot. Your vote will be counted when your registration is verified.

Q. What hours are the polls open?

A. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. (You can watch for results starting soon after that at www.stanvote.com, and we will have coverage all night at www.modbee.com.)

No matter who or what you support in the 2018 mid-terms, we should all be able to agree on one thing: it’ll make for a nice break for our mailboxes, which have increasingly been stuffed with mailers from candidates and campaigns these last several weeks.

Just in time for those holiday catalogs.