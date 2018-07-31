Denham, Harder continue to squabble over terms of potential debates

A war of words continues over which congressional candidate is too chicken to debate the other.

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, and Democratic challenger Josh Harder both say they’re ready and willing to share views at candidate forums of their choice, but each accuses the other of ducking debate invitations.

“Mr. Harder doesn’t seem serious about debates,” Denham said Tuesday. “He has called for debates multiple times on social media, and it appears he won’t live up to his word.”

Harder said he’s anxious to meet the incumbent at any neutral venue that’s open to the public and where questions are moderated by a third party, and he accused Denham of trying to stack debate decks in his favor. The congressman “is choosing to continue to hide behind more political parlor tricks,” Harder said.

Harder recently announced plans to hold 16 town hall meetings in the then-remaining 16 weeks leading to the November election, and taunted Denham to attend and debate him. Harder noted that Denham, first elected in 2010, has hosted only one public meeting with constituents since his last election in 2016, and that occurred more than a year ago.

On Tuesday, Denham issued a press release restating his intent, as captured in a Modesto Bee article in mid-July, to attend debates on Aug. 14 at The House Modesto church and Aug. 20 with the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau. Denham, who speaks Spanish, also hopes to finalize terms of a debate in Spanish at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank.

“I am going to show up to these debates with or without Mr. Harder,” Denham said. “He has been calling for debates; here’s his opportunity.”

Harder objects because the church and farm bureau are Denham’s turf. The San Joaquin County Farm Bureau, for example, endorsed Denham in the June Primary.

Harder is not fluent in Spanish.

Harder accepted an invitation from the American Association of University Women to debate Denham in Oakdale. The group’s Judy Kropp said 10 attempts at making contact with Denham’s campaign have gone unanswered, and no date has been set.

Denham’s campaign said both sides met with the Riverbank church to discuss debate terms, and Denham’s camp suggested a ticketing compromise: Each side could stack one-third of the venue with supporters, and the church would control the remaining third. Harder’s people rejected the idea, Denham’s campaign said.

Josh Whitfield, Denham’s campaign manager, said it’s “just absolute nonsense” to suggest Denham won’t meet Harder in a fair and public setting. “The media has been invited. There is limited seating at any venue. Frankly, what we have asked for is reasonable and common-sense stuff,” Whitfield said.

Those who can’t get in could watch live streaming by The Bee, and events could be televised, he said.

“I have already come over halfway in good faith to try and make this happen,” Denham said.

Two of Harder’s 16 town halls occurred last week, one each in Modesto and Tracy. They contrast with Denham’s controlled events of the past year, Harder’s team said.

“Jeff Denham has steadfastly refused to hold town halls and have an open dialogue with his constituents,” Harder said.

The 10th Congressional District covers Stanislaus County and the south part of San Joaquin County.

Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390

