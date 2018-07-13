Groups want to host congressional debates. Denham, Harder spar on Twitter over offers

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham’s campaign said Friday he has accepted invitations from The House Modesto church and the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau to debate Josh Harder, his Democratic challenger in the November election.
But Harder took to Twitter to say he had serious concerns: “We’ve suggested 3 simple conditions: 1) neutral location (not an organization that’s endorsed you), 2) 3rd party moderator, and 3) open to the public. You haven’t had a meeting open to the public in 16 months--this would be a great opportunity.”
Denham responded on Twitter with: “I accepted public debates w/ Harder by reputable organizations in #CA10. Josh’s campaign can invite anyone from the public he wants, there will be equal # of invites between both campaigns. Once the venue is full, everyone else can watch live. #BayAreaHarder balks on debates.”
Harder’s campaign manager, Chelsea Brossard, said The House and Farm Bureau have not contacted the Harder campaign about the debates. “We haven’t received a single request from either of them,” she said. “And we are going to insist that they are neutral locations.”
Denham represents California’s 10th Congressional District, which covers Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin County.
Josh Whitfield, who is Denham’s campaign manager, said The House Modesto and the Farm Bureau contacted the Denham campaign about holding debates. He acknowledged the Farm Bureau endorsed Denham in the June primary.
The House debate is scheduled for Aug. 14 and will be on healthcare, public safety and faith issues. The Farm Bureau debate also is set for August but a date has not been set. That debate will be about agriculture and water. Denham’s campaign also is looking into a request from St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank for a debate focused on Latino issues.
Whitfield stressed each campaign can invite an equal number of people to attend the debates. He said audience members at The House debate can applaud and submit questions for the candidates to answer but cannot bring signs, protest or engage in any type of outbursts. Those who do will be asked to leave.
“We want to make sure that the voters of the 10th Congressional District can hear these two guys debate the issues and in an equitable environment,” Whitfield said. “That’s all we are asking. It’s open to the public. These are the debates we have accepted, and we hope the Harder campaign and Mr. Harder will join us to the debate the issues.”
Whitfield said The Modesto Bee will be invited to live stream the debates, and local TV will be invited to cover them so more people have an opportunity to hear the candidates.
Denham has faced criticism for not holding events that are open to all of the public and for holding events that are tightly controlled and scripted.
“This is exactly what people don’t like about Washington politicians,” Brossard said, “when they are afraid to face constituents over the issues that are important to them.”
Comments