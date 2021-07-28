Ceres city manager resigns, accepts job in his Northern California hometown

Ceres, California City Manager Tom Westbrook Tom Westbrook

Ceres City Manager Tom Westbrook announced his resignation Monday after 15 months on the job and 20 years working for the city.

Westbrook accepted a community development director position in his hometown of Red Bluff in Northern California. He, his wife and two children plan to move there before he starts the job in September, Ceres said in a press release Tuesday.

His last day as city manager is Aug. 23. The council appointed Westbrook in April 2020, when Toby Wells left the top post to become Turlock’s city manager after about six years leading Ceres. Officials initially announced Westbrook would serve as interim city manager, but decided to offer him the job on a permanent basis.

Westbrook previously told The Bee he hoped to retire in the city manager position. He began working for Ceres as an associate planner in 2001 and served as director of community development since 2012. Working for the community has been an honor, he said.

“I wish the Ceres community, Council and Staff the very best as the City moves forward in 2021 and beyond,” Westbrook said in the press release.

His most memorable projects include the West Landing Specific Plan, Mitchell Ranch Center and Ceres Gateway Center, he said in the release.

“I have known Mr. Westbrook for the entire duration of his time with Ceres and have always appreciated his commitment and work ethic to our city,” Council Member Linda Ryno said in the release “He will be missed, but I understand why he wants to return to his hometown and his extended family in Red Bluff, California.”

The council held a closed session at the end of its regular meeting Monday to discuss employment of a city manager. The city reported the council gave direction to staff, but gave no further details.

With the loss of Westbrook’s institutional knowledge and the Aug. 31 special election approaching, candidate Laurie Smith urged residents of City Council District 1 to vote for her.

“I am truly sad to see him leave, but wish him all the best,” Smith said in a Facebook post. “Now, more than ever, we need experience on the City Council. I am the only candidate with municipal experience.”

Smith has served on the Ceres planning commission, for which Westbrook is the secretary, for 14 years. Her opponents, Jim Casey and Connie Vasquez, run their own businesses in Ceres.