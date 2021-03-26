As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, here’s the plan for Modesto’s Tenth Street Place

The City of Modesto will reopen some government operations to the public starting Monday, according to a city press release.

Select offices in Tenth Street Place, the downtown city-county building, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for business that can only be conducted in person. Members of the public will also be able to attend city council and committee meetings.

The next Modesto City Council meeting open to the public will be April 6. Other nearby cities, including Turlock, have also recently reopened their council meetings to the public.

City offices in Tenth Street Place have been closed since December, when cases of COVID-19 were rising and a stay-at-home order was in place for the county. There were also closures from March to May of last year when the pandemic was just beginning.

Lately however, Stanislaus County’s coronavirus outlook has been improving, and the county moved to the red tier of California’s reopening plan earlier this week.

The city is still recommending Modesto residents choose remote options, such as watching meetings via livestream or conducting business over the phone or online, when possible.

Residents can check modestogov.com or call 209-577-5200 to learn more about available online and phone services.

Members of the public who do come in-person should still follow CDC guidelines, wear a face covering and keep six feet away from others in the building.

Building security may limit capacity to allow for proper distancing, and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

“As we continue to operate amid the COVID-19 virus, the health and well-being of our customers and employees is our number one priority,” the city said.

Kevin Valine contributed reporting.