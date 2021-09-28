Turlock police looking for witnesses in major-injury hit-and-run incident

Modesto Bee file

Turlock police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in south Turlock last week that left a 41-year-old man fighting for his life.

The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. Sept. 23 at the intersection of Lander and East Glenwood avenues, authorities said. The driver of a van hit the victim, who was walking in the area.

The driver fled the scene, but a witness followed him for about two miles to a church parking lot in the area of South Walnut Road and Greenway Avenue, according to a press release from Turlock police.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby orchard. Turlock police, with air support and a K9 from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, searched for the driver but he was not located.

Several hours later the driver of the van, a 16-year-old boy, arrived at the Turlock Police Department with a parent. He spoke to officers and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the press release. He was has not been arrested at this time.

The victim, as of Monday, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the press release, surveillance video in the area of the collision shows there were additional witnesses investigators did not interview.

Turlock police are requesting these witnesses contact Officer Richard Fortado at 209-664-7399.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 11:22 AM.