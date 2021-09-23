Turlock woman, Patterson man killed in fiery crash in western Stanislaus County

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two people were killed early Thursday morning in a fiery head-on collision east of Patterson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on West Main Street, east of Jennings Road, at about 4:50 a.m.

A 47-year-old Turlock woman was driving west in a Nissan sedan when, for unknown reasons, she allowed her vehicle to drift into the eastbound lanes. the CHP said. The Nissan crashed head-on with a Ford pickup, driven by a 69-year-old Patterson man.

“After the impact, the Ford caught fire and became fully engulfed,” the CHP said in a press release.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. Their names were withheld pending notification of their families.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It has not yet been determined if drugs and/or alcohol were factors.