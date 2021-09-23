Ceres man arrested in Facebook Marketplace rental scam. Police looking for more victims

Miguel Perez Turlock Police

A Ceres man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from people in Turlock and surrounding areas in a rental property scam on Facebook Marketplace.

Turlock Police in June took two reports with similar circumstances involving Spanish-speaking victims who found rental properties on Facebook Marketplace and then lost about $2,000 each due to fraud.

The victims met with the listed contact person, later identified as 37-year-old Miguel Perez. They gave him cash deposits and first month’s rent. Afterward, they were unable to locate or contact Perez to gain access to the listed properties they thought they were going to move into, according to Turlock Police.

Sgt. Mike Parmley said Perez had posted exterior photos of homes in Turlock that he did not own.

Turlock Police Detective Frank Navarro was assigned to the case and discovered that Perez is also the suspect for additional similar fraud cases in San Joaquin and Monterey counties.

On Wednesday, detectives located and arrested Perez at his home in the 2600 block of Roeding Road in Ceres. He was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of theft by fraud.

Detectives learned he has an alias of Victor Quiroz and that he was out on bail for two similar fraud cases in Salinas, Parmley said. He also had warrants for five outstanding cases in Stanislaus County that include charges on two DUIs, a hit and run and using a false identification.

Detectives suspect Perez might be responsible for additional unreported fraud crimes. He’s known to frequent Stanislaus County, San Joaquin County and Solano County and might have additional victims in these areas.

Parmley said most of the victims are undocumented immigrants. He said detectives don’t want victims to fear coming forward based on their immigration status. “We don’t ask the immigration status of victims of any crime,” he said.

Anyone with any information or any additional victims is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Navarro at (209) 664-7319.

The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.