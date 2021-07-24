Turlock set to offer limited afterschool programs amid historic staffing shortage

This Aug. 14, 2020 file image shows Xitlaly Andrade participating in class from the city of Turlock Distance Learning Camp in Turlock, Calif.. The city recreation department plans to open registration for its afterschool PLAY programs on July 29, 2021. klam@modbee.com

After an unprecedented delay because of staffing shortages, Turlock and Denair elementary school parents can register their students for limited afterschool PLAY programs beginning Thursday.

The city of Turlock hired enough staff to offer the afterschool program at six schools instead of the typical eight sites, recreation supervisor Karen Packwood said in an email.

Registration usually begins July 1, and Packwood said this is the first time Turlock has delayed the start date since the PLAY program began in fall 2000. The city plans to offer the childcare program at Earl, Julien and Medeiros elementary schools, Osborn Two-Way Immersion Academy, Walnut Elementary Education Center and Denair Elementary Charter Academy.

The city may add kindergarten and before school programs as more applicants complete the hiring process, Turlock’s Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department said in a Facebook post. For now, the department said punch cards are not available and parents must pay per week. Sites and programs are also subject to change and updates will be posted on the department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times,” Packwood said in an email.

Turlock has not offered the PLAY program for more than a year because of distance learning during the pandemic. Many recreation staff sought work elsewhere, Packwood said. The city started recruiting for part-time staff as soon as the local school districts announced plans to return to in-person classes, she added.

Despite receiving about 20 interest cards per week, Packwood said many do not show up to their interviews or orientation appointments. Part-time recreation leaders earn $14 an hour, per the city website. Those interested in applying can fill out an interest card and submit their resumes online.

Registration for the PLAY programs is first come, first serve. About 1,500 students participate in the PLAY programs in a typical school year, Packwood said. But staffing levels and space provided will limit the number of participants for each site.

The registration is set to begin the same week Walnut Elementary parents find out whether their kindergarten students are assigned to morning or afternoon classes.

PLAY programs cost $40 per week, plus a one-time annual fee of $55. Financial assistance is available. Families can register online at Register.CommunityPass.net/TurlockCity or in person at 144 South Broadway Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.