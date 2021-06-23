Continuing sideshows at Turlock shopping area prompt increased police presence

In an attempt to curb illegal sideshows, the Turlock Police Department said it plans to increase officer presence Wednesday evening at Monte Vista Crossings.

The plans for extra traffic enforcement come a month after the department focused a sideshow investigation in the shopping area, which according to a news release led to 15 arrests.

Sideshows significantly decreased after the two-week investigation in May, but police are seeing an increase again, Sgt. Michael Parmley said in an email. The extra police presence Wednesday will be the second enforcement effort since May, Parmley added.

Police have not arrested anyone at sideshows since the investigation last month, Parmley said. The department said officers issued 184 tickets and towed 10 vehicles during the operation.

Nevertheless, large groups have continued to gather, drive illegally and cause disturbances in the area, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. Turlock’s current issues with sideshows began in April, Parmley said.

“We are requesting that everyone abide by all traffic safety laws, Turlock municipal codes and to please drive safely,” Parmley said in an email.