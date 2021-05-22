Turlock Council appoints next acting city manager. Why does leadership keep changing?

Turlock City Hall at 156 S. Broadway, Turlock, on Sept. 22, 2015. naustin@modbee.com

The Turlock City Council on Friday unanimously appointed current Human Resources Manager Sarah Eddy as acting city manager, which will be effective after Gary Hampton finishes his tenure.

Hampton is set to leave the job May 27 because, he told The Bee, he will reach his maximum hours for the fiscal year working as a retiree of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

The system known as CalPERS prevents retired annuitants from working more than 960 hours per fiscal year for government agencies such as the City of Turlock. Hampton, whom the council appointed as acting city manager on Jan. 12, said he will reach the maximum at the end of his scheduled work day Thursday. CalPERS will allow him to work another 960 hours for the next fiscal year beginning July 1.

Born and raised in Turlock, Eddy said she is grateful and honored to work as the city’s chief administrative officer.

“I’m looking forward to this temporary role,” Eddy said. “I’ve worked for the city for 32 years and I’m very comfortable in continuing to move and guide this city forward.”

Eddy began working for Turlock in 1988 in the city manager’s office. While she has worked in human resources for most of her career, Eddy said she worked for the assistant city manager for 20 years, exposing her to different topics. Eddy declined to say whether she is interested in serving as city manager on a permanent basis, but said she is willing to help the city in any way she can.

Hampton said he has worked with Eddy since 2005 when the city hired him as police chief.

“Sarah is a longtime employee of Turlock, very knowledgeable of the city and very capable of performing the job,” Hampton said.

In the next week, Eddy said she will work with Hampton on a transition plan. She will most likely begin working as acting city manager May 28, she said.

The council appointed Hampton after placing City Manager Toby Wells on investigative leave on Jan. 7. The council has yet to announce the results of the investigation, but has discussed a public employee discipline, dismissal or release in several closed sessions since January.

Wells receives full pay and benefits while on investigative leave, per his contract approved when the council hired him in March 2020.