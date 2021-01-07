Big changes in Turlock government after City Council holds closed-door meetings

Turlock City Hall at 156 S. Broadway, Turlock, on Sept. 22, 2015. naustin@modbee.com

The Turlock City Council on Thursday put its city manager on investigatory leave and accepted the resignation of its city attorney.

City Attorney Doug White’s resignation will be effective Feb. 28, but the council gave no further details on the leave for City Manager Toby Wells.

The vote was split 3-2 for both issues, with Mayor Bublak and Council Members Pam Franco and Rebecka Monez voting yes and Council Members Nicole Larson and Andrew Nosrati voting no. The closed session regarding disciplining, dismissing or releasing an employee took place during the council’s second special meeting convened with less than 48-hour notice this week.

Per Wells’ contract approved in March 2020, he will receive full pay and benefits while on leave. City Clerk Jennifer Land did not say how long the leave will last in the reports from closed session. Wells serves at the pleasure of the council, and the council last evaluated his performance, along with White’s, in a closed session on Tuesday.

In the resignation letter White submitted Thursday, he did not specify a reason for resigning. Bublak read the letter, which ends the agreement for city attorney services Turlock has with the law firm Churchwell White LLP. White is a managing partner.

Thursday’s agenda did not identify which public employee the council would fire, and state law does not require the city to list additional information on the closed session item. Based on the agenda, former Council Member Becky Arellano said she assumed both Wells and White were up for termination.

“It’d be fiscally irresponsible to be changing our city management at this particular time,” Arellano said Wednesday. “Because we have Measure A funds available does not mean we can just throw a lot of hard work away. Our city manager and city attorney are in the middle of projects that could really benefit the community and they’re not going to be able to finish those.”

Measure A, passed by voters in November will generate about $11 million in sales tax revenue per year, but if the council fires Wells without cause, his contract requires the city pay him eight months of severance: about $147,000. The agreement with Churchwell White LLP requires Turlock pay the firm $30,000 per month, regardless of whether the city uses all the contracted hours for legal services. The city attorney agreement also requires a 30-day notice for termination.

Franco and Monez joined the council on Dec. 8, replacing Arellano, who did not run for reelection, and Gil Esquer. The council has not held a regular meeting since the night they took the oath of office, and the next one is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Turlock posted the agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting regarding employee evaluations 24 hours before it took place, Land said in an email. The meeting was not live streamed or posted on YouTube in addition to being teleconferenced over Zoom, Land said, because of staffing and technology available. The agenda for Thursday’s meeting was distributed at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, she said.

“I am deeply troubled by what I’m witnessing and the conduct of my colleagues,” Nosrati said Wednesday. “It calls into question their integrity and it seems as if what we’re witnessing was pre-orchestrated and in violation of the Brown Act. I would encourage everybody in Turlock that cares about the future of the city to really make strong efforts to appeal to their council members for professionalism, honesty and transparency.”

The two agendas as posted do not appear to violate the Brown Act, said Brittney Barsotti, general counsel for the California News Publishers Association. The act requires notices for special meetings to be publicly posted at least 24 hours in advance, which the city did.

Mayor Amy Bublak declined to answer questions about why the special meetings were called this week. Citing personnel issues, she said she cannot speak on the matter in a text to The Bee.

When the council hired Wells, Bublak cast the sole opposing vote and criticized how the council did not conduct public interviews to fill the position. Bublak has argued with Wells in several public meetings, and also regularly quarrels with Nosrati.

Turnover has also been an issue for Turlock, with former City Manager Robert Lawton resigning in August 2019 and the council terminating Fire Chief Robert Talloni two months before. Wells is the sixth person to serve as city manager on either a permanent or interim basis since 2015.

Before the city entered an agreement with White’s law firm, Jose Sanchez served as Interim City Attorney for a year. Sanchez was selected after City Attorney Phaedra Norton resigned in March 2018, finishing nearly 10 years in the position.