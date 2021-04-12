Gustine man killed in tractor crash near Keyes

A 50-year-old Gustine man died Monday afternoon when the tractor he was driving was hit by a Dodge pickup south of Keyes.

The pickup rear-ended the tractor on southbound Washington Road, north of Taylor Road, around 1:47 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

“We are trying to determine if the (tractor) was established in the roadway or came out from an orchard,” he said.

The man was ejected from the tractor, which is similar to a golf cart or ATV, and landed in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Eric Mays, of Turlock, suffered minor injuries. He told investigators he was traveling about 35 mph when the crash occurred.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, Olsen said.