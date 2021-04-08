Turlock officer recuperating after weekend crash

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock Police officer is recuperating after an on-duty collision on West Canal Drive over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Officer Amaranta Jimenez was traveling east in her patrol vehicle when the driver of a Mazda sedan who was traveling west made a left turn in front of her at North Broadway, according to Turlock Police. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Jimenez was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was released later that day. The driver of the Mazda had a complaint of pain but declined medical treatment.