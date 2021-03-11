Want to review how Turlock spends sales tax money? Apply for oversight committee here

Turlock City Hall at 156 S. Broadway, Turlock, on Sept. 22, 2015. naustin@modbee.com

Turlock residents interested in reviewing Measure A sales tax spending can apply for the Citizens’ Oversight Committee through March 31.

The city extended the application period because only eight people have applied for the five-member advisory committee as of Tuesday, Acting City Manager Gary Hampton said.

Committee members will review how the city spends the estimated $11 million the three-quarter cent sales tax generates per year. They are tasked with determining if the city follows the purposes outlined in the ordinance, producing an annual report on their findings and meeting quarterly each fiscal year. While the committee will advise the City Council, it would not set funding priorities, financing plans or project plans, according to the ordinance.

Applications are available on the city website and must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office by March 31. The initial deadline was Feb. 12 and the city began accepting applications around Jan. 21, City Clerk Jennifer Land said in an email. The City Council will appoint the members to either a two or three year term, with their successors serving three years.

Current city employees, officials, contractors or vendors cannot serve on the committee made up of Turlock residents. The ordinance also requires that the council try to appoint at least two certified public accountants or people with significant experience in a financial field.

The committee’s meetings will be open to the public and members may schedule additional meetings as needed. The annual report it shares with the public will also be subject to the council’s review and approval, per the ordinance.

How can Turlock spend the sales tax measure revenue?

The City Council will determine how to spend the revenue locally, per the ordinance approved in December after residents passed Measure A with 56.7% of the vote. Purposes listed in the ordinance include maintaining and restoring police and fire services, repairing roads, responding to homelessness, supporting local businesses and ensuring Turlock’s long-term financial stability. The passage came after Turlock council members froze a total of 35 city jobs in the past two years and called the current budget unsustainable.

Council members during the regular meeting on Tuesday also told staff what they want to focus Measure A spending on for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The majority of the council indicated interest in sticking to the issues listed in the ordinance and assigning spending percentages. Members named roads, police and fire, and increasing general fund reserves as priorities, but the details will be determined in upcoming budget workshops.

Turlock businesses are set to begin collecting the three-quarter cent sales tax in April, meaning the shoppers will see the rate rise from 7.875% to 8.625%. The city anticipates receiving its first revenues from the tax on July 1, city staff have said previously, through an agreement with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The deadline to apply for the oversight committee is March 31 and must be turned into the City Clerk’s office at 156 South Broadway, Suite 230.