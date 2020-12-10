When will Turlock’s new sales tax start? Here’s the timeline to implement Measure A

People shopping at Turlock businesses can expect to begin paying an additional three-quarter cent sales tax in April as a result of local voters passing Measure A last month.

During its meeting Tuesday, the newly installed City Council approved implementing the general tax measure officials said can help maintain services from roads to public safety.

The city anticipates receiving its first revenues from the tax on July 1, through an agreement with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, City Manager Toby Wells said. The measure raises the sales tax rate from 7.875% to 8.625%, generating about $11 million per year until voters repeal or amend it in another election.

Altogether, 80.5% of Turlock’s registered voters cast their ballots on the measure and it passed with 56.7% of the vote. Adopted by a margin of about 4,000 votes, Measure A is Turlock’s first city sales tax, Wells previously told The Bee. The tax passed after Turlock council members froze a total of 35 city jobs in the past two years and called the current budget unsustainable.

“This measure was vital to our city and will keep us from going into bankruptcy,” Turlock resident Milt Trewiler said in public comments. “Now is the time for more Turlock citizens to take a part in their city government. So, I’m inviting all my fellow Turlock citizens to start taking an active approach to city government so we can all work together to keep our city the best in the valley.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To form the citizens oversight committee the measure requires, Wells said the city plans to begin accepting applications in January. The council aims to appoint the five members in March, Wells said, noting how the measure ordinance says at least two should be certified public accountants or have significant experience in a financial field. Current city employees, officials, contractors or vendors cannot serve on the committee designed to review how the city spends the tax revenue and publicize its findings.

While the committee would advise the council, it would not set funding priorities or plans, according to the ordinance. The city council will decide how to spend the revenue locally, per the ordinance. The oversight committee’s required quarterly meetings each fiscal year will be open to the public.

“Those that are interested in being part of that oversight, please apply, please make yourself known to us so that we can make sure to get those that are really passionate about this,” City Council Member Nicole Larson said, “to make sure that we can keep the promise to the voters that we all did on Election Day.”

The council, with two new council members representing Districts 2 and 4, unanimously approved the resolutions allowing the implementation of Measure A via agreements with the state. During the meeting, Council Member Pam Franco took the oath of office and seat of Becky Arellano, who did not run in the November election. Council Member Rebecka Monez also was sworn in Tuesday, replacing Gil Esquer after defeating his bid for reelection.

The sales tax measure faced opposition from the Citizens for No on Measure A campaign, which spent about $4,000 on signs, according to financial disclosure statements. Supporters of the tax included the Turlock police and firefighter unions, which respectively reported spending $26,000 and $4,500 on signs and mailers through mid-October.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I’m very thankful the majority of the voting community of Turlock passed Measure A and I’m proud to work alongside the men and women of TAPO that gave their personal time to make sure the public was educated about this measure by walking neighborhoods and posting signage,” Turlock Associated Police Officers President Tim Redd said in a text to The Bee last month. “I know TAPO and Turlock Firefighters Local #2434 will be closely monitoring, along with the citizen oversight committee, how the City Council spends this money to be sure it addresses the public’s priorities.”