Kitchen fire temporarily closes longtime Turlock diner Latif’s

Exterior of Latif’s on Golden State Blvd in Turlock, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday November 20, 2019. jlee@modbee.com

A kitchen fire Sunday has temporarily closed the popular longtime Turlock diner Latif’s by Pedretti.

“Everyone is safe and we hope to get up and running as soon as physically possible,” reads a post on its Facebook page, in which it thanks the Turlock, Ceres, Denair, Keyes and Modesto fire crews that responded. It also thanks Turlock police.

According to Turlock Area News, the report of the fire at the 111 N. Golden State Blvd. eatery was made about 4:40 p.m. The fire quickly was brought under control and extinguished a short while later, it reports. Crews were leaving by about 7 p.m.

Opened by founder and namesake Charles Latif in 1953, Latif’s has served Turlock for nearly seven decades. It’s been in its current building, striking for its untouched midcentury design, in 1960.

After more than 60 years of family ownership, Latif’s was bought by Nick Pedretti in November 2019. In a Bee article then, Pedretti said he was intent on preserving both the spot’s vintage look and everyone-knows-your-name feel.

The restaurant known for its homemade pies and retro decor is as much a Turlock institution as the train tracks that bisect the heart of the city.

We will update this story as more information on the fire is available.