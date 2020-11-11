Modesto Bee Logo
At Stanislaus gatherings, veterans honored, freedom celebrated, national unity urged

Veterans were saluted across Stanislaus County and the nation on Wednesday, including a drive-through barbecue in Oakdale and a drive-in movie fundraiser in Turlock.

Also in Turlock, the city and the Grand Oak Event Center held a ceremony that included the presentation of colors, guest speakers and musical pieces.

At VFW Post 3199 in southwest Modesto, the observance included the lowering of the flag to half mast, the playing of “Taps,” a 21-shot salute and the raising of the colors.

In remarks to veterans and guests in attendance, Post Commander Fred Garcia said, “Everyone loves freedom, but not everyone is willing to serve a country and fight for it. Today, we honor those that have.”

He was joined at the podium by newly elected Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit, who told the veterans, “You have preserved our union, and a civilian like myself is forever in debt.”

Post Quartermaster Basilio Amesquita urged national unity in this post-election time. “Our country is starting a new era,” he said. “The people have made their choices and we need to support those that we elected into office. Being a Democrat, a Republican, a nonpartisan individual, it doesn’t matter. First thing first is we’re all Americans.”

