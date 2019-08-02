Turlock man drowns swimming to his children at Turlock Lake

Drowning prevention at reservoir Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

A 64-year-old Turlock man drowned at Turlock Lake on Friday morning after he attempted to swim to his two young children who were on inflatables.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said the man went after his elementary school-aged children when a strong wind began blowing them away from the shore.

He started struggling and went under in the waters offshore from the picnic area and boat ramp.

Letras said a man on a nearby boat spotted the 64-year-old man under the water, jumped out of his boat and pulled him to shore.

There the Good Samaritan started CPR and continued with the help of another man until firefighters and medics arrived.

Once medics took over CPR, the Good Samaritan got back in his boat and retrieved the man’s children, who’d been blown to the other side of the lake, Letras said.

The 64-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to Friday morning’s incident, Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto Fire Department rescued six people from the Stanislaus River on Thursday in a period of about 90 minutes.

All of them fell out of boats or inflatables and most of them were not wearing life jackets, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio. Three of them were together and the others were separate incidents.

A kayaker, who was not wearing a life jacket was found pinned to a tree and nearly under water, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Nicasio said.

He said the river was running cold and fast at 3,100 cubic feet per second as of Friday morning.