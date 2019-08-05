Man who drowned at Turlock Lake identified

Drowning prevention at reservoir Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

The Turlock man who drown at Turlock Lake on Friday has been identified as Juanito Pascua Jr.

Authorities originally said Pascua was 64 but the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office on Monday said he was 54.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said Pascua was swimming after his elementary school-aged children, who were on inflatables when a strong wind began blowing them from the shore.

He started struggling and went under in the waters offshore from the picnic area and boat ramp.

Letras said a man on a nearby boat spotted Pascua under the water, pulled him to shore and started CPR.

Pascua was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.