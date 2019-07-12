What’s happening Saturday at the Stanislaus County Fair

New animals, attractions to see at the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair The Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, CA starts July 12 and runs until July 21. New this year are interactive wild animal and stingray exhibits, plus returning favorites like midway rides and live concerts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, CA starts July 12 and runs until July 21. New this year are interactive wild animal and stingray exhibits, plus returning favorites like midway rides and live concerts.

Saturday, July 13, is the second day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Fairfield Inn and Suites/Marriott Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.

VARIETY FREE STAGE: Blood, Sweat & Tears, 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: Monster Truck Mania, 6:30 p.m.

WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more.

HOURS: Gates open noon; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight

ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger

WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.

FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.

INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333