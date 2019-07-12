Turlock
What’s happening Saturday at the Stanislaus County Fair
New animals, attractions to see at the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair
Saturday, July 13, is the second day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Fairfield Inn and Suites/Marriott Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.
VARIETY FREE STAGE: Blood, Sweat & Tears, 8:30 p.m.
ARENA: Monster Truck Mania, 6:30 p.m.
WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more.
HOURS: Gates open noon; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight
ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger
WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.
FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.
INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333
