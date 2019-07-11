Here’s how to get a ride to the Stanislaus County Fair for free

A bus is pictured Thursday July 11, 2019 at Turlock’s Roger K. Fall Transit Center on Hawkeye avenue. Turlock Transit is providing free shuttle service to the Stanislaus County Fair. mrowland@modbee.com

Free bus rides throughout Stanislaus County this month include transportation to and from the Stanislaus County Fair, which starts Friday.

After several years of free shuttle rides from Pitman High School and Stanislaus State University, the fair stopped offering them last year. Free rides were available, but the nearest bus stop to the fair still required a walk — not appealing in the Central Valley heat, and not practical for those with mobility issues.

This year, fair attendees can get dropped off at the Arch Gate, but they will have to change buses.

Turlock Transit is providing a free shuttle from the city’s Transit Center at Hawkeye Avenue and Golden State Boulevard to the fairgrounds. So attendees can get on any fixed-route bus — including Stanislaus County buses — that stops at the center. They also can pick up the bus at Lot 2 at Stanislaus State.

Turlock Transit will extend service on its route through midnight each day of the fair.

“The fair is excited and thankful to partner with the Turlock’s Transit system once again,” Matt Cranford, CEO of the Stanislaus County Fair, said in a news release. “We are also thankful that the transit system was able to approve a drop-off at our Arch Gate.”

Shuttle buses will pick up guests at the Arch Gate every 15 minutes and return to the Transit Center for riders to take a fixed route bus back to their original location. The Transit Center will be open for extended hours to provide access to restrooms, drinking fountains and an air-conditioned lobby.

The route schedule can be found online at www.turlocktransit.com. Fair-specific transportation information can be found at www.turlocktransit.com/fair.