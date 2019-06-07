Turlock police make arrest in shooting of two Florida men

Police have arrested a Turlock man in connection with the shooting of two young men from Florida earlier this week.

Hector Andres Reynoso, 37, was arrested on Thursday night, Police Chief Nino Amirfar said Friday. He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of attempted murder. Bail was set at $500,000, jail records show.

Reynoso is suspected of shooting two men visiting California from Pensacola, Florida. The shooting took place on Monday on the 900 block of Chestnut Street.

Dallas and Isabel Vincent are pictured with their son Porter. Dallas was visiting California with a friend when they were shot in Turlock on Monday June 3, 2019. Jill Schlegel

Police have not identified the victims, but one young man’s mother-in-law identified him as Dallas Vincent, 24. Vincent was shot several times and remains in the ICU of a Modesto hospital. The other victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Amirfar said, so no further details are being released. It remains unclear what the victims were doing in Turlock; they had come to California from Florida to visit friends in Bakersfield, family members said.

The car they were driving was registered to a Bakersfield resident, authorities said.