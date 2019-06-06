Two tourists from Florida shot in Turlock; one is in critical condition

Two men visiting California from Florida were shot in Turlock on Monday.

One of them suffered non-life threatening injuries but the other is in critical condition.

Turlock Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at about 6:15 p.m., said Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley.

One of the men was found lying on the ground where the shooting occurred and the other was around the corner on Julian Street.

Wiley said the man found on Chestnut remains hospitalized in the ICU but is improving.

Wiley did not know how long the men, both in their 20s, had been in California or why they were visiting Turlock.

She would not release details about the circumstances of the shooting or suspect information like whether the shooting was a drive-by or whether there was more than one suspect.

She said the motive remains under investigation.