Male hospitalized after officer-involved shooting following chase in Modesto

A chase in Modesto early Tuesday ended with an officer-involved shooting that left a male injured, authorities said.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Finch and South McClure roads. The department reported the incident on social media at 4:45 a.m.

“A lengthy vehicle pursuit started in the city culminating in a critical incident,” the sheriff’s department reported. A male has been taken to the hospital; no deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s department has not released the name or age of the individual who was shot, nor whether anybody else was in the car involved in the pursuit.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Bee will have more on this story later today.