Oakdale

Oakdale robbery suspect arrested in Bay Area

By Deke Farrow

February 13, 2019 09:27 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

The suspect in a Feb. 2 Oakdale bank robbery was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in El Cerrito.

Police in that Bay Area city pulled over 30-year-old Michael Anthony Ruelas, a parolee whom Oakdale police had identified as the suspect in the robbery of Valley First Credit Union, 126 W. F St. An Oakdale Police Department news release did not say why Ruelas, who goes by the nickname “Bandit,” was stopped in El Cerrito, which is in Contra Costa County.

Oakdale police are continuing the robbery investigation. Ruelas was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on robbery charges. He remained in custody Wednesday morning, with bail set at $100,000.

According to police, Ruelas approached a teller shortly after 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and presented a note demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Ruelas is a transient known to frequent the Modesto, Ceres and Turlock areas, Oakdale police said.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

oakdale

Deke Farrow

Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.

  Comments  