Oakdale robbery suspect arrested in Bay Area

The suspect in a Feb. 2 Oakdale bank robbery was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in El Cerrito.

Police in that Bay Area city pulled over 30-year-old Michael Anthony Ruelas, a parolee whom Oakdale police had identified as the suspect in the robbery of Valley First Credit Union, 126 W. F St. An Oakdale Police Department news release did not say why Ruelas, who goes by the nickname “Bandit,” was stopped in El Cerrito, which is in Contra Costa County.

Oakdale police are continuing the robbery investigation. Ruelas was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on robbery charges. He remained in custody Wednesday morning, with bail set at $100,000.

According to police, Ruelas approached a teller shortly after 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and presented a note demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Ruelas is a transient known to frequent the Modesto, Ceres and Turlock areas, Oakdale police said.