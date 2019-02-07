Oakdale

Oakdale bank robbed, police searching for suspect

By Deke Farrow

February 07, 2019 02:21 PM

Valley First Credit Union at 126 W. F St. in Oakdale was robbed shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Police are looking for a Latino man in his 20s, who was wearing a gray jacket.

The man approached a teller and presented a note demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen running south. A short time later, the same man have been spotted northwest of the bank, in the Poplar Street area.

Anyone who sees the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call Oakdale police at 209-847-2231 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

