As Stanislaus State resumes in-person classes, how many students are fully vaccinated?

California State University, Stanislaus, will welcome students and staff back to campus for in-person classes Friday, one day after the systemwide deadline to report full vaccination for COVID-19.

The fall semester began Aug. 23, but nearly all classes were moved online as the delta variant caused a surge in COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus County. In her fall welcome address, Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn said the delay would provide students, staff and faculty more time to meet the CSU’s vaccine requirement, which applies to anyone who intends to step on campus.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 80% of students enrolled in an in-person class had self-certified their full vaccination, according to numbers provided by university spokeswoman Donna Birch Trahan.

About half of Stanislaus State students will attend at least one class on campus this fall, according to Trahan. Students could choose from in-person, hybrid and remote classes. Of the entire student population, 66% had reported full vaccination as of Wednesday.

People who do not plan to access campus are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If people are only partly vaccinated or were granted an exemption, they must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

As of Wednesday, Stan State officials had received medical exemption requests from 144 students, or 1.3% of the student population, and religious exemption requests from 276 students, or 2.6% of the student body.

Nearly 70% of faculty and staff had confirmed their full vaccination status as of Thursday, according to Trahan. Exemption requests from faculty and staff are still being reviewed because the CSU and labor unions agreed to push vaccination deadlines later in October, Trahan said.

Face coverings are required inside university buildings regardless of vaccination status, according to a Sept. 27 message to the campus community. People should also maintain at least three feet of social distancing and must complete a COVID-19 self screening form before they arrive.

Students who haven’t reported their vaccination status, do not have an exemption or do not complete a weekly COVID-19 test will be referred to the University’s Office of Student Conduct, according to the Sept. 27 message.

