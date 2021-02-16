Panel to help choose a new president for Modesto Junior College. Board seat is vacant

James Houpis has accepted the offer to be president of Modesto Junior College.

A committee including representatives from community groups and students will search for a new president of Modesto Junior College.

Henry Yong, chancellor of Yosemite Community College District, said this month he would form the committee after the district board accepted the resignation of MJC President James Houpis last month.

The YCCD board accepted Houpis’ resignation at the Jan. 13 meeting after the college president had gone out on medical leave.

Houpis was MJC’s president for 22 months. Board members of the community college district discussed a personnel item in a closed session Dec. 11, but no action was reported.

In early January, the YCCD announced that Columbia College president Santanu Bandyopadhyay would serve as acting MJC president..

Yong said that Bandyopadhyay will lead both colleges during the interim. The community college district operates the east and west campuses of MJC and Columbia College near Sonora, which have a combined 29,000 students.

“Santanu has been an excellent leader during his time at Columbia College,” Yong said in the news release. “The district is fortunate to have someone with his skills and experience who can step into this important position at Modesto Junior College during this time.”

The YCCD is also interviewing applicants to serve out the unexpired term of Anne DeMartini, who resigned effective Jan. 3. DeMartini and her husband, former Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini., announced plans last year to move to Nevada after the supervisor’s term expired.

Anne DeMartini last won election to the YCCD board, representing Area 4, in November 2018. The appointee who is named to her seat will hold it until the election in November 2022.

FInalists chosen from those who applied for the seat are Erica Ayala, Vanessa Cardoso, Samia Merza-Fillpot, Luis Molina and Jenny Nicolau. The board will hold public interviews with candidates at 1 p.m. Tuesday and make an appointment. The interviews can be viewed at the YCCD’s board meeting link.

The appointed trustee will take office 30 days later unless a petition is filed contesting the appointment.

Anyone who wants more information on the application process can contact Yong’s office at 209-575-6509.