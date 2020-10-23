Family, media converge on Stanislaus County courthouse for Scott Peterson hearing

aalfary@modbee.com

Media, including national television news, began showing up at the Stanislaus County Courthouse around 5 a.m. Friday to report on Scott Peterson’s first court appearance since his blockbuster trial 16 years ago.

As a result of COVID-19, Peterson will appear remotely from San Quentin Prison and audio from the hearing will be live streamed on the court’s website.

Scott’s brother Joe and sister-in-law Janey Peterson were talking to media as they waited outside the courtroom for Judge Nancy Leo, which is expected to open at 8:30 a.m. Pat Harris, who served as co-counsel to Mark Geragos during Peterson’s trial, was also there.

Peterson’s recent death sentence reversal is expected to be discussed at the hearing as well as who will represent him if Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager decides to retry the sentencing phase of his trail.

Fladager has not discussed her intentions in the case since the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson’s death sentence on the grounds that the trial judge in San Mateo, the late Al Delucchi, wrongly excluded 13 potential jurors.

The jurors had stated they were opposed to the death penalty but Deluchi failed to determine whether they could put their beliefs aside and follow the law, according to the court’s unanimous opinion. Delucchi died in 2008.

In the same opinion, which was made in response to Scott Peterson’s automatic appeal, the court upheld his 2004 conviction for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

But last week the court made a ruling in Peterson’s petition for habeas corpus, which could lead to his conviction being overturned.

The court ruled that a San Mateo Superior Court Judge must decide whether prejudicial misconduct by a juror occurred when she failed to disclose that she’d been a the victim of a crime and obtained a restraining order against the perpetrator.

No hearing has been scheduled yet in San Mateo Superior Court, according to its website.

Harris said he assumes the case in Stanislaus Court will be continued until the issue of juror misconduct is litigated.

We will have more on this story, including video from the scene, later today.