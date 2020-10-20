Scott Peterson’s case is back in Stanislaus Court Friday. Here’s why

Scott Peterson’s case is returning to Stanislaus Superior Court Friday for the first time since national publicity resulted in a transfer to San Mateo County before his murder trial began 16 years ago.

What exactly will be discussed at the hearing is not yet clear; the California Supreme Court in two separate rulings recently overturned Peterson’s death sentence and ordered that the allegations of prejudicial misconduct by a juror be heard by a Judge in San Mateo Superior Court.

“My understanding is this hearing (on Friday) is about the penalty phase,” Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “I believe at least from a defense perspective we are going to seek a continuance until the habeas is dealt with because clearly it wouldn’t make sense to retry the penalty phase when the entire conviction could be overturned in a few months.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling, made in response to Peterson’s automatic appeal, upheld his 2004 conviction for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said, “The matter (Friday) is calendared primarily so that it can be determined who will represent the defendant – the public defender, or whether he will retain counsel.”

Janey Peterson said she expects Pat Harris, co-counsel to Mark Geragos, to appear for Scott Peterson on Friday.

The hearing is scheduled before Judge Nancy Leo.

California Supreme Court overturned death sentence

The California Supreme Court in a unanimous opinion in August overturned Peterson’s death sentence on the grounds that the trial judge in San Mateo, Al Delucchi, wrongly excluded 13 potential jurors who stated they were opposed to the death penalty because he didn’t first determine whether they could put their beliefs aside and follow the law.

Fladager has the option to retry the penalty phase for Peterson but would not say Tuesday whether she had made a decision to do so.

Also, both Peterson and the Attorney General’s Office, which represented the state in Peterson’s appeal, can petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the California Supreme Court’s opinion. Gardner said he had not decided yet whether he will and the Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week the court made a ruling in Peterson’s petition for habeas corpus, which could lead to his conviction being overturned.

The court ruled that a San Mateo Superior Court Judge must decide whether prejudicial misconduct by a juror occurred when she failed to disclose that she’d been a the victim of a crime and obtained a restraining order against the perpetrator.

Whether the two separate issues of Peterson’s sentence and the juror misconduct will continue in two different Superior Courts is undetermined.

“Bottom line for our family is we have been wanting to get back into the courtroom to have this case heard again, whether it be for the penalty phase or a new trial we are grateful to present the new evidence we have,” Janey Peterson said.

Will Peterson appear in person, remotely?

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Stanislaus Superior Court has been live-streaming many of its hearings to maintain both social distancing guidelines and the public’s right to access. Many incarcerated inmates are also appearing remotely from jail or prison.

Court officials could not immediately be reached for comment about whether Peterson’s hearing would be live streamed or if he would appear in person or remotely. He remains in custody in San Quentin state prison.

Fladager said either she or Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris will appear on the case “but currently we’re not sure if this will all be done via video.” Both worked on the original prosecution team.

When oral arguments were given before the California Supreme Court in Peterson’s automatic appeal they were done over video conference and Peterson did not take part.

Laci Peterson was about 8 months pregnant when she disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002 from her Modesto home. A few months later her body and that of her unborn son were found along the shore of the San Francisco Bay, less than two miles from where Peterson said he fished on the day of Laci’s disappearance. Peterson’s defenders have pointed out that the police widely publicized his Dec. 24 alibi.