Scott Peterson’s case headed back to San Mateo court over potential juror issue

Scott Peterson’s case is headed back to San Mateo County Superior Court and his conviction could be overturned if a judge decides prejudicial jury misconduct occurred when a juror failed to disclose during jury selection that she’d been the victim of a crime when she was pregnant.

The California Supreme Court made the ruling Tuesday in response to Peterson’s petition for habeas corpus filed in 2015.

The claim that Peterson’s right to a fair and impartial jury was violated was the first of 19 claims in the petition.

The ruling comes less than two months after the court overturned Peterson’s death sentence but upheld his conviction of guilt in response to his automatic appeal.

Unlike the direct appeal, a habeas petition can bring new evidence to show that the conviction was wrong.

Four years before Peterson’s 2004 trial in the murders of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner, Juror Richelle Nice was pregnant when her then-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend vandalized his car and kicked in their door. Nice obtained a judge’s temporary restraining order to keep the woman away, because Nice was “in fear for her unborn child,” according to her application for the order.

Peterson’s habeas appeal claimed Nice wished “in part to punish him for a crime of harming his unborn child – a crime that she personally experienced when (the assailant) threatened her life and the life of her unborn child.”

In her response to the petition, supervising deputy attorney general Donna Provenzan said the relevant pretrial question asked about prospective jurors’ involvement “in a lawsuit,” not a restraining order. To characterize Nice as having “personally experienced the threat of losing a child” and to compare her experience to cold-blooded murder is beyond hyperbole, the attorney wrote.

“For (Peterson) to equate his actions with those of (Nice’s assailant, who was convicted of vandalism) borders on the ridiculous; the two events are not remotely similar,” Provenzano said in the brief.

Nice declined to comment Wednesday. In an interview with The Bee in 2017, Nice said she did not lie to get on Peterson’s jury as some sort of vengeance for her own experience.

She said her situation, which was not at all like Laci Peterson’s, was blown out of proportion by Peterson’s attorney.

“(The ex-girlfriend) never threatened to kill me, to kill my unborn child, to beat me up,” Nice said. “When I filled out that questionnaire, my situation never came into my mind because it was not similar at all.”

The court Tuesday denied 10 other claims in the petition including that Peterson’s trial attorney Mark Geragos was an ineffective counsel when he failed to fulfill promises to jurors that he would prove Peterson was “stone cold innocent” or to call witnesses who might have debunked prosecution evidence.

The court’s ruling said the other eight claims in the petition were moot because they were already addressed in it’s ruling on the automatic appeal.

The ruling consisted of three sentences and gave no reason why it denied other claims.

Peterson’s attorney Cliff Gardner and the Attorney General’s Office, which represents the state, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But David Ettinger, an appeals attorney with the firm Horvitz &Levy in Burbank said, “I think the judge would have to find both if there was misconduct and that it was prejudicial and if a judge did that I think then that the conviction would be overturned and there would be the possibility of a new trial, of course subject to further review of the California Supreme Court.”

He said any decision could be appealed.

“Factual findings made by the Superior Court would probably be given deference by the appeals court or Supreme Court who would look at it,” Ettinger said.

Laci Peterson was about 8 months pregnant when she disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002 from her Modesto home. Peterson said he had gone fishing that day in the San Francisco Bay and returned to an empty home.

The remains of Laci and Conner were found a few months later less than a mile apart along the shore of the San Francisco Bay, less than two miles from where Peterson said he fished.

The trial was moved to Redwood City after a judge ruled Peterson could not get a fair trial in Modesto.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.