Calaveras seeks suspect accused of running down steep hill after probation stop

This gun was found in the pickup truck of a man who fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit on Sept. 22, 2021, the Calaveras County CA Sheriff’s Office said.

Calaveras County deputies are seeking a man last seen running down a steep hill after a vehicle pursuit.

Jacob Aaron Main, 43, of Railroad Flat led officers on a chase after being pulled over at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

The release provided these further details:

A deputy had tried to pull over Main’s pickup truck on Ridge Road because he had a felony warrant for an earlier probation violation.

Main accelerated to more than 65 miles per hour, and other deputies and the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. The pickup eventually stopped on Railroad Flat Road near Roble Road. Main got out and ran down “an extremely steep embankment.”

Deputies could not find Main despite setting up a perimeter with the help of the CHP, county probation officers and Cal Fire personnel who were in the area.

A search of the pickup found about 60 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of heroin, hypodermic needles and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Main is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Deputies learned that the truck had been reported stolen May 16 from San Andreas.

People with information about Main’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line, 209-754-6030.