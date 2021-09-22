Woman gets 21 years in prison for meth, heroin trafficking from Modesto to Alaska

A Manteca woman got 21 years in federal prison for her role in drug trafficking that stretched from the Modesto area to Juneau, Alaska.

Alecia Trapps, 58, was sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd in Fresno following her guilty plea. She was the leader of the ring and the last of the six defendants to be sentenced, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a news release.

They were arrested in April 2018 by the FBI and other federal and local agencies in an east Modesto neighborhood just north of Yosemite Boulevard. Investigators reported seizing 45 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin and 3 pounds of cocaine.

The trafficking dated to January 2015. The release said the drugs were “sourced” in the Modesto area and taken to Juneau because “the profits were much greater.” Some were seized as a courier tried to board a Washington state ferry, one of the ring’s various modes of transportation to Alaska, prosecutors said.

Trapps was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin, along with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute the drugs.

Joseph Charles Vasquez Jr. of Modesto was sentenced earlier to 26 years, eight months in prison. Jimmy Jamar Brantley of Manteca received 10 years in prison. Sheena Catrice Taylor of Modesto was sentenced to 10 years, three months in prison. Walter Ernest Westley of Modesto got two years and eight months in prison. Carmen Conejo of Long Beach was sentenced to five years of probation.

The Modesto and Juneau offices of the FBI worked the case with the Modesto Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.