Turlock man arrested in connection with string of armed convenience stores robberies

A Turlock man was arrested Sunday in connection with a string of armed robberies at two ampm convenience stores, the Turlock Police Department said.

Isaac Harp, 19, of Turlock, allegedly robbed the stores multiple times using a variety of weapons including a revolver, pistol, hammer and stun gun.

The robberies began in July 2021 in the 100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue and the 4700 block of North Golden State Boulevard, police said.

A Turlock officer was patrolling the 4700 block of Golden State in the early morning Sunday because of the recent robberies, including one that had occurred a week before, police said. He also knew the suspect ran into a nearby orchard afterward.

While driving near the ampm and the orchard, the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Its hood was still warm, meaning it had likely just been parked, and a witness said a man had just run into the orchard from the store.

Turlock officers set up a perimeter around the orchard and searched with the help of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K9 but didn’t locate anyone. However, they towed the car and determined it belonged to Harp.

Detectives interviewed Harp’s family later in the morning to determine where he was. A few hours later, Harp showed up at the Turlock Police Department to speak with detectives and was eventually arrested.

Harp was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces three preliminary counts of robbery.

Anyone with any information on these robberies should contact Detective Kevin Blanc at (209) 668-6540.

